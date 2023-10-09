Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Transactions at Riverview Bancorp

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Valerie Moreno purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $59,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,783.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 419,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 580,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

