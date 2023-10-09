RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at RGC Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is -658.28%.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 1,466 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,681.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $45,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,681.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,951 shares of company stock worth $127,272. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 728.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 327,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RGC Resources by 120.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 84,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RGC Resources by 288.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 63,379 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.