Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Resources Connection from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resources Connection currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of RGP opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

