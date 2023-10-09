Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 1.9 %

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.30 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,463.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc bought 61,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $627,326.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,663,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,097,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,463.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 136,116 shares of company stock worth $1,256,247. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

