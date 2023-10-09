Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 67,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.