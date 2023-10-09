Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $19.04 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Starbucks by 37.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.