R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,125 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 8.9% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $524.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.93. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.60 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The company has a market capitalization of $238.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.
Read Our Latest Report on ADBE
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.