R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,125 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 8.9% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $524.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.93. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.60 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The company has a market capitalization of $238.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.