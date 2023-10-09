QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $135.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

