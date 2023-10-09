QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.87. The stock had a trading volume of 580,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

