Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 75,984 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,846,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

