Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.46 on Monday, reaching $521.22. 597,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.60 and a 12 month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

