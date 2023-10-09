Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.21. 674,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,205. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.22 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.