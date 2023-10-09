Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 842 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

AVGO traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $843.01. 134,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $855.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $784.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

