Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 339 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 352,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock worth $2,581,455 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

