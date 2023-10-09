Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.74. 87,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

