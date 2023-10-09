Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,039,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.92.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $5.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $642.50. 48,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,896. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $682.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

