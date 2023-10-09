Patten Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 574 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $201,000. NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 20,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $426,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $381.51 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

