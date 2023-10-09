Park National (NYSE:PRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Park National Stock Up 0.9 %

Park National stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.76. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park National will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.