Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.2% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.64. The company had a trading volume of 185,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,187. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.85.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

