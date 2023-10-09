Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $731,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.78. 229,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.