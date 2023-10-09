Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

