Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

UPS stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.93. 96,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

