Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 39,979 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,871 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 77,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,008. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

