Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lowered by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.9% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.