OLO (NYSE:OLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

OLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.42.

OLO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 148,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,991. OLO has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $924.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,855 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $54,901.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,884.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $260,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 595,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $54,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,884.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,831 shares of company stock valued at $742,106. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OLO by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $9,525,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,804,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

