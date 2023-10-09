Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 642.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 642.20 ($7.76).
Several analysts have issued reports on OCDO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 640 ($7.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 400 ($4.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
