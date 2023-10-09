Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 99 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 284,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $4.79 on Monday, hitting $120.12. 1,089,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

