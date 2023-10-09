Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NRIM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. 933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.67. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.42). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

In other news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 16.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth $455,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

