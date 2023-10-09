Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTCR) Shares Sold by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTCR – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,188 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Nocturne Acquisition were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of MBTCR opened at $0.17 on Monday. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

