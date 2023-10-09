Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Reduced by SWS Partners

SWS Partners trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $380.49. 1,133,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,503. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $168.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

