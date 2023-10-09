NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $814,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. 48,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.90. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEO

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.