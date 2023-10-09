National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1,002.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $42,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $162.95 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.11.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

