National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 139.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,829 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks worth $80,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

