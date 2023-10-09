National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,078,371 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,615,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,371 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $74,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.