Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Northcoast Research cut Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MWA opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 409.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

