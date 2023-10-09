Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 328,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,701,000 after purchasing an additional 81,772 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 562,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,387. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

