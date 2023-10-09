Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MHK. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.71.

NYSE MHK traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.72. 140,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,137. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.12 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

