Michael S. Ryan Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,202 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.5% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $148.24 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

