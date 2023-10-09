Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLP

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MLP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 1,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,552. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 31.46% and a negative net margin of 111.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3,705.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.