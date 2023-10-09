Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 35,080 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $100.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.79.
In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
