M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Holdings Lowered by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 694,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 54.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after purchasing an additional 477,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after buying an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $13,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. 46,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,166. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 9.07.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,919 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

