Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.80.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

LDOS stock opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

