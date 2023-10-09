Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,685,670,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 77,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.