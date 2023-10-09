Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 5,763 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,731.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 222,785 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 610.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 288,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.46 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

