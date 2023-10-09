Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 4,513 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.98 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

