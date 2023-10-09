Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

