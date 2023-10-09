Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $105.25 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

