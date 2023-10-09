Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $43.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

