Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 938 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $155.44 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average of $162.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.