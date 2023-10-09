Latitude Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $86.59 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

